Poland voices outrage over Israeli soldier’s ‘disrespect’ of Virgin Mary statue

Poland's Foreign Ministry expressed "strong concern" on Thursday over an incident involving an Israeli soldier in Lebanon who showed "disrespect" toward a statue of the Virgin Mary, saying such actions offend the religious sentiments of Christians.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland expresses strong concern regarding another incident involving a soldier of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon, who showed disrespect toward the figure of the Virgin Mary. Such actions offend the religious sentiments of Christians," the ministry said in a statement on the US social media platform X.

The statement reminded that every state has a responsibility to respect the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion as outlined in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"By joining the UN, Israel accepted the organization's values as expressed in the Declaration," the statement said, adding that similar principles are reflected in Israel's Declaration of Independence and are binding on Lebanon as well.

"Repeated incidents involving representatives of the State of Israel that violate the religious sentiments of Christians undermine efforts to promote peace and cooperation in the Middle East," it said.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also criticized the incident on X, saying: "IDF soldiers, however, require training in respect for other religions and cultures."

"Further victims in the Gaza Strip as well as excesses by settlers in the West Bank are also unacceptable," he said, adding that "as the 'occupying power', Israel is responsible for the treatment of people over whom it exercises control."

The comments came after footage circulating online showed an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon smoking a cigarette while placing another cigarette in the mouth of a Virgin Mary statue.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the military confirmed "the matter was under review."

The incident comes amid a series of reported attacks and violations involving Christian religious symbols and sites in Christian-majority towns occupied by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, drawing criticism.

Among the latest cases was an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, and Israeli police preventing the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in East Jerusalem during April holidays and imposing restrictions on Christian participation in Easter celebrations.