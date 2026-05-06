UKRAINIAN MINISTER ACCUSES RUSSIA OF VIOLATING ZELENSKYS CEASEFIRE

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has accused Moscow of continuing attacks despite the unilateral ceasefire announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"Russia violated the ceasefire initiated by Ukraine at midnight," Sybiha wrote on X on Wednesday. "Russian attacks with the use of 108 drones and 3 missiles continued throughout the night, including morning strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia."



Ukraine and Russia have announced rival truces linked to Moscow's Victory Day celebrations on May 9, which commemorate the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.



While Zelensky's ceasefire was due to take effect at midnight on Wednesday (2100 GMT Tuesday), Russia's is not set to come into force until Friday.



"Moscow once again ignored a realistic and fair call to end hostilities, supported by other states and international organizations," Sybiha wrote. "This shows that Russia rejects peace and its fake calls for a ceasefire on May 9th have nothing to do with diplomacy. Putin only cares about military parades, not human lives."



Fewer attacks were reported overnight after a wave of Russian strikes left dozens killed in Ukraine on Tuesday.



The Russian Defence Ministry reported 53 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over its territory and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, Russian news agencies said. It was unclear whether the drones were shot down before the start of Zelensky's ceasefire.



The Ukrainian Air Force said 89 drones were intercepted.



Nevertheless, one woman was reported killed in a Russian drone strike on the north-eastern Sumy region.



Military governor Oleh Hryhorov wrote on Telegram that Russia struck a civilian car. The driver was taken to hospital with injuries, while a female passenger was killed.



The Sumy region borders Russia and has been severely affected by the fighting in the conflict, which has been ongoing for more than four years.

