Slovenia joins Spain in urging EU to protect independence of ICC, UN on Gaza

Slovenia joined Spain on Wednesday in calling on the European Union to protect the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN, as well as their efforts to end the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob voiced strong support for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's appeal for Europe to take action, according to a government statement shared on the US social media platform X.

"Europe's response so far has not matched the gravity of the situation. We need to act now because fundamental European values cannot carry a price tag. The independence of international courts is non-negotiable," Golob reportedly said.

The statement also warned against threats targeting international justice and the rule of law.

Earlier Wednesday, Sanchez called on the European Commission to activate the Blocking Statute "in order to protect the independence of the International Criminal Court and the United Nations, and their actions to end the genocide in Gaza."

"Spain is not looking the other way. Sanctioning those who defend international justice puts the entire human rights system at risk. The EU cannot stand idly by in the face of this persecution," Sanchez wrote on X.

The Blocking Statute is EU legislation prohibiting European companies from complying with US sanctions imposed beyond American jurisdiction.

Last year, the US imposed sanctions on the ICC, including measures targeting its judges, over cases related to Israel.