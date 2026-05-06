Baykar KIZILELMA First Export Deal: Indonesia Signs at SAHA 2026

Turkish defence company Baykar has signed a framework agreement with Indonesian aerospace firm PT Republik Aero Dirgantara (Republikorp) for the export of the Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft.

The agreement was announced during the SAHA 2026 International Defence, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair in Istanbul, organised by SAHA Istanbul, Türkiye and Europe's largest defence and aerospace industry cluster.







Speaking at the signing ceremony, SAHA Istanbul Chairman and Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar described the agreement as a "historic milestone" for the company.

He noted that the Bayraktar TB2 had become the world's best-selling unmanned aerial vehicle system in its category, while the Bayraktar KIZILELMA represented one of the world's first unmanned combat aircraft technologies.

"KIZILELMA completed its maiden flight in 2022 and intensive flight testing has continued ever since," Bayraktar said. "Mass production activities were completed last year, and our goal is to introduce the aircraft into service within Türkiye this year."







Bayraktar said the agreement marked the first-ever export contract for the KIZILELMA platform.

"With this agreement, our target is to deliver a fleet of 12 Bayraktar KIZILELMA aircraft beginning in 2028," he said. "The deal also includes options for an additional four fleets, equivalent to 48 more aircraft in the future."

He added that the agreement covers not only the supply of the systems, but also the establishment of local maintenance, sustainment and production capabilities in Indonesia.







Bayraktar also recalled that Baykar had signed contracts with Indonesia last year for the export of Bayraktar AKINCI and Bayraktar TB2 drones, making KIZILELMA the third Baykar platform to enter the Indonesian market.

Republikorp Group Chairman Norman Joesoef welcomed the agreement and said the company was eager to deepen cooperation with Baykar in the coming years.