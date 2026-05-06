Iran says US proposal to end war 'under review'

Iran foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Wednesday that a US proposal to end the war is still "under review" by Tehran, local media reported.

"The US plan and proposal are still under review by Iran," Baqaei told ISNA news agency, adding Tehran will convey its views to key mediator Pakistan after "finalising its views".

US President Donald Trump said earlier Wednesday that he wanted the war to be "at an end", while vowing more intensive attacks on Iran if it did not agree to conditions.







