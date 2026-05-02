Ukraine says 2 killed, 13 injured in Russian drone strikes in Kharkiv, Kherson regions

Ukraine said on Saturday that at least two people were killed and 13 others were injured due to Russian drone strikes in the country's southern Kherson and northeastern Kharkiv regions.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an initial statement on Telegram that a drone strike hit a minibus this morning in the Dniprovskyi district of the region's administrative center.

"Two people died on the spot-a utility worker and a woman … Seven more people were injured-six men and one woman. Among them were four utility workers," Prokudin said.

All of the injured were taken to the hospital and are being provided with the necessary assistance, he added.

The governor later said that a second strike struck another minibus in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district, injuring one person, who was hospitalized afterwards.

Meanwhile, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said that the number of injured during the initial attack in the region rose to eight.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that air defenses shot down 143 out of 162 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Port infrastructure targeted

In the southwestern Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper said that port infrastructure was targeted during the overnight attack.

"As a result of the hits, a warehouse and outbuildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries. Local fires that arose were extinguished by the personnel and units of the State Emergency Service," Kiper added.

Separately, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that one person was injured after a drone struck a high-rise building in the regional capital's Shevchenkivskyi district. He later said that three others were injured in a drone attack, but gave no further details.

Elsewhere, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim reported power outages in his region's administrative center following attacks on energy infrastructure.

"The Russians are trying to overwhelm our air defense with massive attacks, which is why the daily supply of interceptor missiles is critically important.

"It is equally important that pressure on the aggressor does not weaken, because any easing of existing sanctions only results in Russia's war chest being replenished, which it then spends on the war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on US social media company X following the overnight attacks.

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the claims, though the country's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 215 Ukrainian drones over 14 regions, as well as the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.