Possible Greek involvement in Sumud flotilla interception ‘deeply troubling’: Greek lawmaker

Activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla are transferred in Greece (REUTERS)

A Greek member of the European Parliament and vice chair of The Left group said any involvement by Greece in the interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla would be "deeply troubling," calling for clarification and accountability.

"If the Greek authorities were aware of, or in any way facilitated, the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, this would constitute a deeply troubling development that demands immediate clarification and accountability," Kostas Arvanitis told Anadolu in a written statement.

He said the Greek government "cannot allow actions affecting civilian humanitarian vessels to take place in areas under its responsibility without full transparency."

He added that any indication of cooperation or tolerance would raise serious concerns about adherence to international law, the protection of human life at sea and Greece's institutional credibility.

Arvanitis said the incident pointed to what he described as a wider failure at both national and European levels.

He said a humanitarian aid flotilla carrying doctors, essential supplies and solidarity messages for Palestinians should not be intercepted at sea.

"The fact that citizens feel compelled to act in this way reflects the persistent inaction and, at times, political complicity, of European governments in the face of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," Arvanitis said.

He called for accountability, stressing that the safety and immediate release of those on board must be ensured.

Arvanitis also said any unlawful interference with civilian vessels should be fully investigated.

He urged the EU to take concrete steps, including reassessing its relations with Israel, to uphold international law and restore credibility.

Separately, Irish member of the European Parliament Barry Andrews told Anadolu that Israel was "undertaking illegal acts within EU territorial waters."

He called for activists to be returned to their families "as soon as possible."

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla was attacked on Thursday near the Greek island of Crete, some 600 nautical miles from its destination, the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

The first ships of the flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid departed Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet left the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to challenge Israel's long-standing blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving its 2.4 million residents facing severe shortages of food and essential supplies.

The Israeli army launched an offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000 and causing widespread destruction across the enclave.