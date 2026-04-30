Paris says no fuel shortage risk as only 4% of stations face supply issues

French government said on Thursday there is currently "no risk of a shortage" of fuel nationwide, despite limited supply disruptions affecting a small share of service stations, according to local media.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said in an interview with broadcaster TF1 that only "4% of service stations" in France are experiencing supply difficulties.

"This is a normal order of magnitude in peacetime," she said, seeking to reassure the public over fuel availability.

Bregeon also highlighted the country's strategic reserves, noting that France holds "100 million barrels of emergency stock," equivalent to "more than three months of French consumption."

Authorities have so far released "less than 2%" of these reserves, she noted, describing it as "a minimal volume compared to what we have in stock."

She added that the reserves "would be used if necessary to overcome these volume difficulties," signaling that additional measures could be taken if supply pressures increase.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in response to Iran's restrictions on vessel passage through the waterway.

Iran is reported to have proposed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz while deferring discussions over its nuclear program for later negotiations.



