Overcrowding in Irish prisons 'national scandal,' officers warn

Overcrowding in Ireland's prison system reached "a national scandal," prison officers said Thursday, warning of rising violence, drug smuggling, and deteriorating conditions.

The Prison Officers' Association (POA), speaking at its annual conference in Kilkenny, said the prison population has exceeded capacity by a wide margin, with more than 6,600 inmates, around 1,900 above the number of available beds, according to broadcaster RTE.

The union said overcrowding has fueled a surge in violence and criminal activity inside prisons. Violent incidents rose from 1,093 in 2024 to 1,503 last year, while direct attacks on prison staff increased by 23%.

POA Acting President Peter Redmond said the number of prisoners sleeping on floors highlights "neglect and a lack of real commitment" to vulnerable inmates.

Officials also pointed to growing mental health concerns, with nearly 2,500 prisoners reportedly waiting for psychological support.

Deputy General Secretary Gabriel Keaveny said prisons are in an "ongoing state of crisis" due to chronic overcrowding.

"It's a truly impossible task that our members are being asked to do on a daily basis," he told RTE.

Keaveny added that nearly 10% of inmates are sleeping on floors, calling it "a truly shocking indictment on government."

He said overcrowding has enabled an increase in contraband, with more than 400 drone drops reported this year, alongside rises in drug, phone and weapon seizures.

"In an overcrowding situation, unfortunately the bully thrives and the vulnerable suffers in silence," he said.

The POA blamed successive governments for failing to address the crisis, noting that only one new prison has been built in the past 26 years, despite a growing inmate population.