Hungary’s Premier-elect Magyar sets May 31 deadline for senior officials to resign

Peter Magyar, head of the Tisza Party and Hungary's Prime Minister-elect, holds a press conference following the first meeting of the party's future parliamentary faction at the Hungexpo Congress Center in Budapest, Hungary, 20 April 2026. (EPA)

Citing a mandate from voters, Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar said on Tuesday that several senior state officials should step down by May 31 or face removal from office.

"Until 31 May, the Orban puppets may voluntarily step down from their positions," Magyar, who won an overwhelming majority in the April 12 elections, said on US social media company X, referring to loyalists of Viktor Orban, who lost power after 16 years.

He said the call applies to the president, the heads of the Curia, which is the country's highest judicial authority, the National Office for the Judiciary, the Constitutional Court, as well as the prosecutor general.

He added that on April 12 voters supported what he described as a "complete political transformation."

"If these officials do not step down voluntarily by May 31, then, on the basis of the mandate received from millions of Hungarians, we will remove them from office," he stressed.

He did not provide further details on how such removals would be implemented.

Magyar earlier said he hopes to be sworn in on May 9 or 10, depending on the president's decision on when the parliament meets.