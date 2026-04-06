Italy’s Brindisi Airport runs out of jet fuel as restricted airports rises to 6

Brindisi Airport in southeastern Italy has run out of jet fuel and will be unable to refuel aircraft until noon on Tuesday, according to an official notice to airmen.

The energy crisis triggered by the war in the Middle East, which began with the US and Israel's attack on Iran on Feb. 28 and escalated with Iranian retaliation, continues to impact Italy's aviation sector.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that a NOTAM issued by Brindisi Airport said there is currently no jet fuel on site and that aircraft will not be able to refuel until 12 pm local time (1000GMT) on Tuesday.

The notice advised airlines to calculate and load the fuel needed for subsequent flights at their previous departure airport.

Only a limited reserve of jet fuel is being maintained at Brindisi for official, search-and-rescue, and air ambulance flights.

Restrictions on jet fuel supply have also been implemented at two more airports: Reggio Calabria Airport in southern Italy and Pescara Airport on the country's east coast.

These airports join Milan Linate, Venice, Treviso, and Bologna, which announced fuel supply restrictions through April 9.

The total number of Italian airports operating under jet fuel supply limits now stands at six.