Polish authorities probe mysterious drone found in woodland

Authorities in southwestern Poland launched an investigation after a mysterious drone was discovered in a wooded area near the southern city of Opole, officials said on Saturday.

Emergency and security services secured the site after the device was found by a passerby, prompting concerns about its origin and purpose, public broadcaster TVP World reported.

Police spokeswoman Agnieszka Zylka said initial assessments indicate the drone does not appear to be for "obvious military purposes," but noted it is also "not a toy."

Local police and fire services are being supported by a counter-terrorism unit from Katowice, the regional capital, as part of efforts to identify the device and determine its ownership.

During the ongoing Ukraine war, Poland has seen numerous incursions of its airspace by drones.