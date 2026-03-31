Gazprom warns EU natural gas levels are at 'critically low' level

Russia's Gazprom on Monday said that the EU natural gas storage levels are at a "critically low" level, despite calls by the European Commission to begin refilling facilities as soon as possible.

Citing Gas Infrastructure Europe data as of March 28, Gazprom said EU storage sites were 28% full and that the withdrawal season was still continuing across parts of the bloc.

The company said Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Sweden were still drawing gas from storage facilities.

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said gas reserves in EU storage facilities could be characterized as "critically low for modern Europe," adding that inventories stood at 33.5% on the same date in 2025 and 58.7% in 2024.

He also said storage sites in Germany, France and the Netherlands, which are among the EU's largest gas consumers, were only 17.4% full on average, while Dutch underground gas storage facilities were holding just 5.3% of capacity as of March 28, which Gazprom said marked a record low.

Miller warned that reserves in European underground gas storage facilities may not even reach 70% by the start of the next withdrawal season, adding that colder-than-normal temperatures last week in several key gas-consuming regions of continental Europe had increased demand.





