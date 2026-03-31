France’s Macron kicks off Japan visit amid Mideast conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday kicked off a three-day visit to Japan, expected to be dominated by the economic fallout of the raging Middle East conflict.

A plane carrying Macron and his wife Brigitte landed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport amid rain and strong winds, state broadcaster NHK reported.

It marks Macron's fourth trip to Japan as president. Soon after his arrival, Macron met with several cultural figures, writers, and editors.

He is due to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday. The French leader is also scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito.

According to the French presidential office, issues concerning Iran will be a key topic during the upcoming talks with Takaichi.

France and Japan have said they stand ready to take "all necessary measures" to ensure the stability of global energy markets.

France also aims to advance cooperation with Japan on economic security and other fields.

Macron will be in Japan until April 2, and he will then visit South Korea.





