2 killed, 72 injured in fire at one of Russia’s largest petrochemical plants

Two people were killed and 72 injured on Tuesday in a fire at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, one of the largest petrochemical plants in Russia, located in Tatarstan's Nizhnekamsk.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim said the fire was caused by an equipment malfunction and has been contained.

Firefighting efforts are underway, it said, adding that more than 150 personnel and 54 pieces of equipment are involved.

"According to updated information, two people died as a result of the incident at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Eight people were hospitalized. The remaining 64 people who sought medical attention suffered minor injuries, such as cuts from broken glass and bruises, and were treated on-site," it added on Russian social media Max.

The regional Health Ministry said 19 medical teams are working at the scene.

"An air ambulance helicopter, specialists from the Republican Clinical Hospital, and two disaster medicine teams have also been dispatched," it said on Max.



