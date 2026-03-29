Portugal says preventing Latin patriarch from entering Jerusalem church 'deserves deep condemnation'

Portugal on Sunday condemned the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem being denied entry to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday, one of Christianity's holiest days.

"The obstruction of access for Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for the Palm Sunday celebrations, which were only to be broadcast, deserves deep condemnation," the Portuguese Foreign Ministry said on the US social media platform X.

The ministry said Israeli authorities, who blocked his entry, are "urged to guarantee and uphold freedom of religion and worship."

Israeli police prevented the Latin patriarch from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass.

In a statement, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said Pizzaballa, along with the custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Ielpo, was stopped while heading privately to the church and "compelled to turn back."

The patriarchate said the incident marked the first time in centuries that church leaders were prevented from celebrating Palm Sunday -- the start of Holy Week, culminating in Easter -- at the Holy Sepulchre, one of the most sacred Christian sites.