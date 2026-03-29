Italy calls denial of entry to cardinal at Jerusalem church 'unacceptable'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Sunday called the denial of entry to the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa at a church in Jerusalem "unacceptable."

"It is unacceptable that they were prevented from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem," Tajani wrote on US social media platform X.

"For the first time, the Israeli police have denied the leaders of the Catholic Church the opportunity to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass in one of the holiest sites for millions of faithful around the world," he added.

Over this move, he said, the Israeli ambassador has been asked to convey Rome's protest to Tel Aviv.

He reaffirmed Italy's "commitment to safeguarding freedom of religion at all times and in all circumstances."