Ukraine needs 700,000 tons of fuel per month, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine requires about 700,000 tons of diesel and gasoline each month, with annual needs exceeding 7 million tons, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.

Speaking during a video call with journalists, Zelenskyy said the military remains fully supplied.

"As of today, the army is fully supplied. The army is our priority," he said.

"We clearly understand the volumes. Total supplies of diesel and gasoline for the entire country, including the army, amount to about 700,000 tonnes per month. We roughly estimate annual volumes at 7.2 to 7.4 million tonnes," he added, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he secured diesel supplies for at least a year during his recent visit to the Middle East.

"Yesterday, I agreed on diesel for at least a year. That's it. Then it's a matter for our company and local companies," he said, as quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

During his Gulf tour, Zelenskyy also secured defense agreements with Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and agreed to advance defense cooperation with the UAE.





