Belgium tightens alcohol advertising rules

Belgium's federal government has agreed to tighten alcohol advertising regulations.

The government approved an amendment late Friday introducing a new health warning -- "Alcohol is harmful to health" -- which will appear on all alcohol advertising, according to the national news agency Belga.

The measures are primarily aimed at protecting young people.

"We want to better protect young people from the dangers of alcohol. With these measures, we are limiting minors' exposure to alcohol marketing and preventing young people from being attracted by alcohol marketing messages," Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said.

Advertising alcoholic beverages in media primarily targeted at minors will also be banned if at least 30% of the audience consists of minors.

The ban also extends to influencers whose followers are predominantly minors.

Free alcohol will no longer be offered with magazines, subscriptions, or other product purchases.