Poland, Switzerland hold talks on defense training, cooperation

Poland and Switzerland held talks on strengthening defense training cooperation, with a focus on emerging technologies and joint capabilities, Polish officials said.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz met Swiss Federal Councilor and Defense Minister Martin Pfister in Warsaw on Thursday, where the two sides discussed expanding collaboration in military training and defense industry development.

The talks focused on key areas including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drone systems, reflecting both countries' efforts to adapt to evolving security challenges, Poland's state news agency reported.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Polish troops already take part in training programs in Switzerland, including Leopard tank exercises and special forces training, underscoring existing ties between the two militaries.

He also pointed to Switzerland's civil defense model as a potential example for Poland, highlighting a system in which citizens undergo regular training.

"This kind of total defence is a way of life for young Swiss until their early thirties. I think this is a programme worth learning from," he said on the US social media platform X, adding that Switzerland has agreed to share further details.

Pfister said Switzerland aims to benefit from Poland's experience in countering hybrid threats, while offering expertise in the defense industry and research.

The defense chiefs also exchanged views on broader security issues, including support for Ukraine and resolving the situation in the Middle East.