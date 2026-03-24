Russia claims it captured another settlement in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Tuesday that its forces captured another settlement in Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces took control of the village of Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

Earlier Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram that the country's air defense shot down 365 out of 392 drones, as well as 25 out of 34 missiles, launched by Russia overnight.

At least four people were killed and 16 others injured in overnight Russian strikes that targeted multiple regions, said Ukrainian authorities.





