Poland conducts NATO-backed air operation amid renewed Russian strikes on Ukraine

Poland on Tuesday carried out an airspace operation with the help of NATO amid renewed Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"Operations of Polish and allied aviation in our airspace, related to strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, have been concluded," Poland's Armed Forces Operational Command (DORSZ) announced on the US social media platform X.

DORSZ noted that ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems had been activated, stressing that they are now on standard operational activities.

"We inform that no violation of the Republic of Poland's airspace was observed," it added.

DORSZ further thanked NATO Air Command and the Spanish air forces "whose aircraft helped ensure safety in Polish skies today."

It also thanked the Dutch armed forces for air defense system support.

Ukraine on Tuesday said that at least four people were killed and 19 others injured in overnight Russian strikes that targeted multiple regions.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attacks.