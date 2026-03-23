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News Europe Zelenskyy claims Russia looking to expand UAV control stations in ‘occupied areas’ and Belarus

Zelenskyy claims Russia looking to expand UAV control stations in ‘occupied areas’ and Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia plans to expand drone control stations in occupied areas and Belarus, vowing a response while accusing Moscow of exaggerating battlefield gains.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published March 23,2026
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ZELENSKYY CLAIMS RUSSIA LOOKING TO EXPAND UAV CONTROL STATIONS IN ‘OCCUPIED AREAS’ AND BELARUS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russia is planning to expand control stations for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) in "occupied areas" of the country plus four stations in neighboring Belarus.

"We will respond accordingly," he wrote on US social media platform X.

Citing a report by Ukraine's defense intelligence chief Oleh Ivashchenko, Zelenskyy also underlined that Russia constantly seeks to exaggerate its achievements on the front line and use "inflated data" in the negotiation process.

Russia and Ukraine have had several rounds of US-mediated peace talks this year. The process was interrupted by the crisis in the Middle East.