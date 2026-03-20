Kremlin sets conditions for partial Ukraine ceasefire

The Russian authorities have floated the prospect of a partial ceasefire on attacks against Ukrainian energy facilities if certain conditions are met, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



Peskov said Kiev would have to stop attacks on Russia's oil and gas infrastructure and end the "blackmail of other countries, including EU member states" in the energy sector.



Russia recently complained about Ukrainian drone attacks on compressor stations for a gas pipeline to Turkey. Moscow said such attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure lead to further increases in oil and gas prices.



Peskov's reference to blackmail comes in response to a dispute between Kiev and Budapest over the Druzhba pipeline, through which Hungary receives oil from Russia.



According to Kiev, a section of the pipeline in western Ukraine was damaged by Russian attacks. Budapest accuses Kiev of preventing the transit of oil and has consequently blocked the disbursement of EU loans worth billions of euros to Ukraine.

Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on an end to Russia's war on Ukraine are currently on pause. The conflict has been ongoing for more than four years.



Talks are planned for this Saturday, however.



Peskov said the negotiations would be between the Ukrainians and the United States, which is acting as a mediator in the conflict. He said Russia is not taking part in the meeting, but is waiting for a date for trilateral talks.



