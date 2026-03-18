21 injured from tram, bus collision in Belgium, 2 in serious condition

Twenty‑one people were injured Wednesday afternoon, including two seriously, when a tram collided with a bus near Belgium's main railway station, broadcaster VRT reported.

The accident occurred at around 1.18 pm local time (1218GMT) when the front of the tram struck the rear of the bus near the Liege‑Guillemins station, the Liege fire department reported.

The tram also derailed as a result of the impact.

Emergency teams treated about 10 people with minor injuries at the scene, while the remaining injured were taken to hospitals.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, authorities said.

A medical intervention plan was activated, and the drivers of both the tram and the bus sustained injuries.

Police established a safety perimeter as tram services were disrupted.

"Statements will be taken for the investigation, and the tram must also be put back on the tracks," the Liege police said, adding that a security zone remains in effect around the affected area.