UK ‘will not be drawn into wider war,’ says Starmer

The UK will not be drawn into a wider war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday, as tensions in the region continue.

Speaking at a news conference, Starmer said his government would continue working toward a swift resolution, stressing that the priority was to bring the fighting to an end.

He said the UK would work with its allies to develop what he described as a "viable collective plan" aimed at restoring freedom of navigation for ships operating near the Strait of Hormuz.

"We've already acted alongside other countries to release emergency oil stocks at a level that is completely unprecedented, but ultimately we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the market," he warned.

Starmer also defended his decision not to join an offensive against Iran, saying he had faced criticism from some for the stance but had stood by his principles.

"Sending UK troops into war is the most serious responsibility for any prime minister," he said, adding that such a decision must only be taken on a legal basis and with a "properly thought-through plan."

The prime minister argued that ending the conflict would also have wider economic benefits.

"Ending war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living," he said.

He also announced steps his government would take to tackle the cost of living, including capping energy bills through the end of June, extending a fuel duty cap until September, and a £53 million ($70 million) package to support people exposed to rising heating oil prices.