Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of overnight airstrikes killing 4

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday accused each other of overnight airstrikes that have killed at least four people in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed in a statement on Telegram that the country's air defenses shot down 402 out of 430 drones, as well as 58 out of 68 missiles, launched by Russia overnight.

In the Kyiv region, Governor Mykola Kalashnik said that four people were killed and 15 others were injured, with three in serious condition and two others currently undergoing surgery.

Kalashnik said residential buildings, educational institutions, enterprises, and critical infrastructure facilities in four districts of the region were targeted in the attack.

"Every such night of Russian strikes is a reminder to all our partners that air defenses and the missiles for them are effectively a daily necessity. Every agreement on missile supplies cannot wait-everything must be implemented as quickly as possible," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said through US social media company X regarding the overnight attack.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses downed 87 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack, with 31 intercepted over the Sea of Azov.

In Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the operational headquarters said on Telegram that three people were injured in a strike on Port Kavkaz.

A later statement noted that a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery due to the fall of drone debris.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The fire involved technical installations. Emergency and special services are working at the scene. Firefighting efforts are underway," the ministry added.





