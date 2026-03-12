Ukraine president to hold Paris meeting Friday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold talks on ways to increase pressure on Russia in Paris on Friday with President Emmanuel Macron, the French presidency said Thursday.

With new Ukraine-Russia talks touted for new week, Zelensky is also expected in Spain in coming days as he seeks to reinforce support in Europe.

The French presidency said the talks would focus on increasing sanctions pressure on Russia by targeting its "shadow fleet" of tankers used to transport oil and other products in breach of the sanctions imposed since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said this week that some oil sanctions would be lifted as part of attempts to keep international oil prices down. He did not say, however, whether this included Russia, though he spoke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Zelensky and Macron would also discuss diplomatic efforts to halt the war, Macron's office added.

The United States has proposed new trilateral US-Russia-Ukraine talks be held next week. According to Zelensky, the talks could be held in Switzerland or Türkiye.