African Union condemns drone attack on civilians in eastern DR Congo

The African Union (AU) on Thursday condemned a drone strike that killed civilians in Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, urging restraint among parties involved in the region's ongoing conflict and calling for an impartial investigation into the incident.

In a statement, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the AU Commission, expressed deep concern over reports that a drone strike in North Kivu province resulted in civilian deaths, including a humanitarian worker, and caused damage to residential areas in Goma.

The commission "strongly condemns any attack that endangers civilian lives and humanitarian personnel, in violation of international humanitarian law," the statement said.

On Wednesday, a drone strike hit a residential building used by humanitarian staff in Goma, killing at least three people, including a UNICEF aid worker from France.

The African Union urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions in the region. It also emphasized the need to protect civilians and humanitarian workers operating in the eastern Congo.

The commission said it supports efforts to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident through an impartial investigation and stressed the importance of respecting ongoing mediation initiatives and ceasefire arrangements aimed at restoring peace and stability in the country's eastern region.

"The African Union remains fully committed to working with the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, regional partners, and the international community to advance a durable political solution, de-escalate violence, and promote lasting peace and stability in the region," the statement said.

Eastern Congo has faced years of armed conflict involving government forces and various rebel groups.

In recent months, fighting has intensified between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group in North Kivu province, particularly around Goma, worsening a humanitarian crisis and raising tensions across the region.

The M23 controls significant territory, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized earlier in 2025.