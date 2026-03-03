Ukraine receives 1st $1.5B tranche from IMF

Ukraine has received its first tranche of $1.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced Tuesday.

Svyrydenko stated that the tranche was provided under a new four-year program within the Extended Fund Facility arrangement, with a total value of $8.1 billion.

"The funds have already been credited and will be used to finance priority budget expenditures and support macrofinancial stability," she said, adding that IMF support to Ukraine has reached $14.9 billion since the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war began in February 2022.

"I am grateful to our partners for their trust and support. We continue to implement agreed reforms aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening state institutions, and promoting European integration," Svyrydenko noted.





