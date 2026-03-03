SEVERAL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES SUPPORT FRANCES NUCLEAR DETERRENCE PLAN

European countries including Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Belgium and the Netherlands expressed support Monday for French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to expand France's nuclear arsenal and launch a European dialogue on nuclear deterrence.

Earlier Monday, Macron announced that France will increase the number of its nuclear warheads and said the country will no longer disclose the size of its stockpile.

He described the move as necessary to strengthen Europe's defense amid growing global security challenges while insisting it does not signal a new arms race.

"The advanced deterrence we propose is a distinct effort, with its own intrinsic value, and fully complementary to NATO at both the strategic and technical levels," he said, emphasizing that NATO remains the cornerstone of European security.

Macron added that Germany would play a central role in the new strategic initiative.

Later, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the establishment of a nuclear steering group with France to coordinate deterrence issues.

Merz said Germany plans to take concrete steps this year, including participation in French nuclear exercises, reflecting growing German engagement in strategic defense.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark will contribute through joint exercises, training and air surveillance updates while stressing that the country will not host French nuclear weapons, according to broadcaster DR.

"It's also about getting to the table and thus gaining increased access to information and strategic decisions," she added.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed that cooperation with France does not mean that Denmark will house French nuclear weapons.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the nuclear dialogue as being in an early stage but said closer cooperation with France could enhance security in Northern Europe, broadcaster SVT reported.

"We have said that we would like to participate in such a dialogue, which could be beneficial for security in our part of the world," he said, reiterating that Sweden has no plans to acquire nuclear weapons or allow them on its territory.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed support on the US social media company X's platform, saying Poland is in talks with France and other close European allies on advanced nuclear deterrence.

"We are arming up together with our friends so that our enemies will never dare to attack us," he wrote.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever also endorsed Macron's plan, describing the initiative as a step toward strengthening European security and defense.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius confirmed that the Netherlands will engage in closer dialogue with France on nuclear matters, public broadcaster NOS reported.

"The French offer to deepen the dialogue on this issue with European partners fits in with this goal, and the cabinet considers it desirable to accept this offer," the ministers wrote in a joint letter to parliament.