VIENNAS EUROVISION VENUE TO BECOME HIGH-SECURITY ZONE

The Stadthalle arena in Vienna will be turned into a high-security zone for the Eurovision Song Contest, organizers said on Thursday.



Security measures will be comparable to passenger checks at airports, said Oliver Lingens of Austrian public broadcaster ORF.



All staff will undergo strict screening, visitors will pass through metal detectors, and around 180 security cameras have been installed.



Fans will not be allowed to bring bags into the venue. "Even a handbag is not permitted," Lingens said.



Alongside uniformed and plainclothes police officers, about 500 private security personnel will be deployed. Measures to counter potential drone threats are also in place.



Police said there is currently no specific threat to the event.



Organizers warned that spectators should expect longer entry times due to the checks.



The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna from May 12 to 16.



