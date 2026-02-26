Russia, Belarus pledge joint response to threats from 'unfriendly countries'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday agreed on a joint response to new threats from "unfriendly countries."

Opening a meeting of the Supreme State Council of Union State, a supranational association between Russia and Belarus established to deepen political, economic, military, and cultural integration, Putin said: "Together we are resisting sanctions pressure. Our approaches to current issues on the international agenda are always close."

The Russian leader noted that Moscow and Minsk closely interact in the sphere of foreign policy and defense.

"I am convinced that together with our Belarusian friends we will continue to do everything necessary so that the military security of the Union State is ensured by all available forces and means of our countries," he said.

Lukashenko said that the allies of Russia and China are currently under unprecedented economic pressure.

"In the current tense situation, primarily on the western borders, allied relations and strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia are vitally important to us," he explained.

According to him, the main efforts for union integration over the next three years should be focused on ensuring technological sovereignty.

Lukashenko also spoke about the beginning of the implementation of the provisions of the security guarantees treaty.

Before the meeting, Putin and Lukashenko held an informal meeting that lasted about an hour.





