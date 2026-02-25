Germany’s Merz calls for closer EU-China cooperation during Beijing visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for closer cooperation between the EU and China on Wednesday, emphasizing their shared responsibility for global stability.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, Merz said the EU and China can work together to address global issues.

"I am pleased that we can discuss good relations not only between Germany and China, but also between China and the EU," Merz said. "We share responsibility in the world, and we should live up to this responsibility together."

The Conservative leader told reporters that his meetings today would focus on strengthening economic ties, exploring concrete projects, and addressing challenges facing German companies.

"I believe there is great potential for further growth in both our economies," he said. "To achieve this, we must speak openly with one another. We need open channels of communication."

Merz announced that following his visit, various German ministers would travel to Beijing throughout the year to enhance dialogue between the two countries on issues of mutual interest.

"As you know, I have also brought with me a large business delegation, which is accompanying me and which also wants to discuss very specific projects today. We have very specific concerns regarding our cooperation, which we want to improve and make fair," he said.

Merz is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip. He is the third Western leader to visit China this year, following the visits of the Canadian and British prime ministers in January, both of whom were the first in many years.