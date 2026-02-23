Former French President Sarkozy seeks concurrent sentences to avoid electronic monitoring

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has asked a Paris court to allow two of his final prison sentences to be served concurrently, a move that could spare him from wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet again, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Monday.

The Paris Criminal Court is examining a request submitted by Sarkozy's legal team seeking to merge his sentence in the so-called Bygmalion campaign financing case with a penalty he has already served in the separate Bismuth wiretapping case.

His lawyers argue that the six-month custodial portion of the Bygmalion sentence should be considered fulfilled, as Sarkozy previously wore an electronic monitoring bracelet last year in connection with the Bismuth conviction.

In February 2024, the Paris Court of Appeal sentenced Sarkozy to one year in prison, including six months to be served under alternative arrangements, for the illegal financing of his failed 2012 presidential campaign. France's Court of Cassation rejected his appeal in November, making the ruling final.

The case marked Sarkozy's second definitive conviction, following a three-year sentence — including one year under electronic monitoring — for corruption and influence peddling in the Bismuth affair. That verdict became final in December 2024. Sarkozy wore an electronic bracelet from Feb. 7 to May 12, 2025, before being granted parole due to his age.

Under French law, sentence mergers are permitted under specific conditions, including when offenses were committed before a final conviction and when the penalties are of the same nature. The court's decision is expected at a later date and may be appealed.

Sarkozy is also scheduled to return to court on March 16 for the appeal trial in the Libyan campaign financing case, in which he was sentenced at first instance to five years in prison for criminal association.