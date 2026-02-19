DENMARKS KING FREDERIK X ARRIVES IN GREENLAND IN SHOW OF SUPPORT

Denmark's King Frederik X arrived in Greenland on Wednesday in a visit widely seen as a show of support for the semi-autonomous Danish territory amid renewed international attention on the Arctic island following US President Donald Trump's claims.

The king landed in the capital Nuuk earlier in the day, where he was welcomed by Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and the speaker of the Greenlandic parliament, broadcaster DR reported.

Frederik's visit comes at a time when Trump has reiterated his interest in Greenland becoming part of the United States, drawing sharp reactions from both Copenhagen and Nuuk in recent months.

The US leader also threatened to impose tariffs on European countries opposing the move but backed down after meeting in January with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where they agreed on a framework for a potential deal on Greenland and the wider Arctic.

Following the meeting, talks between the United States, Denmark and Greenland were launched to resolve the situation.

During a joint appearance, Nielsen declined to comment directly on what message the king's visit might send to Trump.

"The most important thing is that the people can feel the unity with the royal house," he said, emphasizing the monarch's popularity and symbolic role in Greenlandic society.

"It means a lot when the king chooses to come by. He is very popular and very loved by the citizens here. He is a very unifying figure, and that is proven every time he is here," Nielsen added.

Frederik later addressed reporters briefly after a private lunch with the Greenlandic leader at Hans Egede's House in Nuuk.

"It is a great joy for me to be back in Greenland and to meet the Greenlandic people. The well-being of the Greenlandic people is very close to my heart. It always has been, and it always will be," he said.

He did not respond to questions about the recent political pressure surrounding Greenland's geopolitical status, reiterating instead his commitment to the people of the island.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. While it manages its domestic affairs, Copenhagen remains responsible for foreign and defense policy.



