Climber on trial in Austria over girlfriend’s death on Grossglockner

A climber went on trial in Austria, accused of gross negligent manslaughter, after his girlfriend died of hypothermia during a winter ascent of the country's highest mountain, Grossglockner, more than a year ago, BBC reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege the defendant, identified by Austrian media as Thomas P, left 33-year-old Kerstin G "unprotected and exhausted" near the summit in stormy conditions in the early hours of Jan. 19, 2025, while he went to seek help.

He denies the charges, and his lawyer Karl Jelinek described the incident as "a tragic accident."

State prosecutors in Innsbruck argue the man should be regarded as the "responsible guide for the tour" because he was far more experienced and had planned the expedition.

They allege he made a series of errors, including starting the climb two hours late, failing to bring sufficient emergency bivouac equipment, and allowing his girlfriend to wear "snowboard soft boots, equipment that is not suitable for a high-altitude tour in mixed terrain."

They also say he should have turned back earlier due to strong winds reaching 74 km/h (45 mph) and temperatures of minus 8C (17F), with wind chill of minus 20C (minus 4F).

The defense disputes this account, saying the couple had jointly planned the climb and "considered themselves … to be sufficiently experienced, adequately prepared, and well equipped," adding that both had "relevant Alpine experience" and were "in very good physical condition."

Prosecutors claim the pair became stranded around 8.50 pm local time and that the defendant failed to alert authorities or signal a police helicopter passing overhead. His lawyer said they still felt fine at that time and were close to the summit.

According to the defense, the woman suddenly showed signs of severe exhaustion later, and the man called the mountain police around half an hour after midnight. Prosecutors allege he left her around 2 am and did not notify emergency services until 3.30 am. Rescue teams were unable to reach the scene overnight due to strong winds.

Kerstin G was later found dead on the mountainside. If convicted, the defendant faces up to three years in prison.



