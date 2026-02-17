UK unemployment rate at 5.2%

The unemployment rate in the UK was at 5.2% in the October-December 2025 period, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to official figures.

The unemployment rate was at 4.7% for men and 5.7% for women, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

There has been no drop in the unemployment rate over the past 18 months.

The number of unemployed people, aged 16 and over, was 1.88 million in the country.

The employment rate in the country was at 75% in the October-December period, down from 74.9% from the previous quarter.

The number of employed people was 34.24 million.