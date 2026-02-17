European Parliament blocks AI on work-issued devices of its members

The European Parliament decided to block artificial intelligence (AI) features on the work-issued devices of its members and staff due to cybersecurity concerns, according to a report by Politico on Monday.

The Parliament said AI uses cloud services to perform tasks and sends data to servers residing outside of work, which prompted it to reach the decision.

It also urged its members to take similar precautions for their personal devices, especially when performing work-related tasks on them.

The EU has been strengthening its data security policies in recent years due to concerns over importing tech from foreign countries.

The European Parliament banned the use of TikTok on work-issued devices in 2023.