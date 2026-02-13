Russia calls for reduction in Middle East tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, calling for a reduction in military and political tensions in the Middle East.

Lavrov discussed in detail the prospects for further strengthening multifaceted Russian-Saudi ties, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The importance of maintaining the high dynamics of political dialogue between Moscow and Riyadh, as well as intensifying joint work to develop trade, economic, investment, and cultural cooperation, was emphasized.

The heads of diplomatic departments touched upon the theme of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19.

Current issues on the international and regional agenda were also discussed, with a focus on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the situation surrounding Iran, and the situation in Yemen.





