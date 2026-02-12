ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER CONFIRMS NOT JOINING TRUMPS BOARD OF PEACE: REPORT

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed Wednesday that Italy would not join US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

Tajani told the Sky TG24 news channel that Italy would not join the Board of Peace due to a "constitutional barrier."

He, however, voiced a readiness to contribute to reconstruction efforts in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni similarly told the Rai News broadcaster last month that a "constitutional incompatibility" issue does not allow Italy to immediately join during the signing ceremony.

Meloni cited a "compatibility issue" between the board's statute and Article 11 of the Italian Constitution, "under which we can cede parts of our sovereignty only on conditions of equality among states" to international organizations aimed at ensuring peace and justice. She argued that it is not the case with the board.

On Jan. 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Board of Peace was created within the framework of peaceful settlement efforts in the Gaza Strip. Washington has said additional states have since joined the initiative.

The first meeting is scheduled in Washington, DC, and is expected to take place Feb. 19 at the leader-level. It is unclear if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend. Fundraising for the reconstruction of Gaza is set to be the central theme of the meeting.