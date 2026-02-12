Bulgarian central bank deputy governor to lead caretaker government

Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gurov on Thursday accepted the mandate to form a caretaker government, according to the Bulgarian News Agency.

Following his appointment by President Iliana Iotova, Gurov pledged to act with reason and responsibility as caretaker prime minister.

"I understand how much expectations are focused on us, and I understand the task — to ensure fair elections, to help people see meaning in participating and to vote, and to work without creating hysteria," Gurov said during the ceremony.

Bulgaria has been without a regular government since Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov submitted his Cabinet's resignation on Dec. 11, 2025, after weeks of protests.

In mid-December, the president initiated the constitutional procedure for forming a new government, holding consultations with parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly.

After three failed attempts to establish a government, the president was required to appoint a caretaker Cabinet and schedule early parliamentary elections within two months.

Meanwhile, former President Rumen Radev resigned last month, transferring his duties to Vice President Iliana Iotova.