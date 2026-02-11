Lufthansa pilots, cabin crew to strike Thursday

The tale of a Lufthansa airplane sticks out of a hangar at the Franz Josef Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany, on September 20, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Lufthansa pilots and cabin crew announced a coordinated one-day strike for Thursday, a move expected to ground hundreds of flights across Germany.

The unions VC and UFO said in a statement that the walkout will run from 00.01 am to 11.59 pm local time (2301-2259GMT). The strike affects all flights departing from German airports operated by Lufthansa's core brand and its cargo division, Lufthansa Cargo.

The pilot union VC, which represents approximately 4,800 employees, is demanding higher employer contributions to occupational pensions. Members authorized the strike in a ballot last fall. Lufthansa management has rejected the demands, citing high costs and falling profits.

In a separate dispute, the UFO cabin crew union is conducting a "warning strike" to force negotiations on collective agreements at Lufthansa's main operation and its regional subsidiary, Cityline. Union leaders say about 800 jobs are threatened by the company's current corporate strategy.