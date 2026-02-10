Corruption remains ‘serious problem’ in Africa: Report

Corruption "remains a serious problem" in Africa, where most Sub-Saharan countries rank among the lowest performers on the global corruption index, according to Transparency International's 2025 report released on Tuesday.

The Corruption Perceptions Index measures 182 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using a scale from zero, considered highly corrupt, to 100, seen as very clean.

With a score of 68, Seychelles emerged as the region's highest performer. However, the report flagged growing concerns over the strength of anti-corruption measures in the country, citing delays in investigating and prosecuting a case involving the alleged laundering of $50 million.

Seychelles was followed by Cabo Verde with a score of 62, while Botswana and Rwanda each scored 58, the index showed.

Meanwhile, Mozambique, with a score of 21, registered a 10-point decline over the past decade. Official figures cited in the report showed that 334 new corruption cases were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, involving losses of about $4.1 million, underscoring the scale of the challenge.

With an average score of 32 out of 100 and only four of the region's 49 countries scoring above 50, Sub-Saharan Africa ranks as the lowest-performing region on the global index of 182 countries.

The report says 10 of the 49 countries in the region have significantly deteriorated since 2012, while only seven have shown improvement over the same period, warning that current anti-corruption efforts are falling short.

Gaps in anti-corruption systems and institutional frameworks were found to be further driving the mismanagement of public funds across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The lowest-ranked countries include Sudan with 14, Eritrea 13, and Somalia and South Sudan with nine each.

Paul Banoba, regional advisor for Africa at Transparency International, decried the disproportionate impact of public sector corruption on vulnerable populations, saying "more needs to be done" to combat the issue.

"African governments need to urgently translate anti-corruption commitments into decisive action by further strengthening accountability institutions and increasing transparency, protecting civic space and supporting public participation, along with necessary checks and balances on power," he said in a statement.

The watchdog noted that corruption in the management of public funds reflects a lack of political integrity among leaders, undermining access to essential services and affecting daily life.

To improve living conditions, it urged governments across the region to prioritize concrete action to tackle corruption and reinforce democratic governance.