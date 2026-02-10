BRITAIN’S ROYAL PALACE SAYS IT STANDS READY TO ASSIST POLICE PROBE INTO FORMER PRINCE ANDREWS EPSTEIN LINKS

Britain’s royal palace says it stands ready to assist police probe into former Prince Andrew's Epstein links

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York reacts as he arrives at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to attend the Easter Mattins Service in Windsor, outside London on March 31, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Britain's royal palace said Monday that it is prepared to assist police as they assess allegations regarding former Prince Andrew in connection with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that they are examining claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he is now known, shared confidential documents with Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

The former royal has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said "the King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct."

The palace added that responsibility for addressing the specific allegations rests with Mountbatten-Windsor himself but indicated that it would cooperate with any police inquiry.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect," the statement said.

The palace also reiterated its position regarding victims of abuse, saying: "As was previously stated, Their Majesties' thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse."

The allegations emerged following the US Department of Justice's latest release of documents linked to Epstein.

An email exchange dated Nov. 30, 2010 appears to suggest that Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded Epstein what were described as "visit reports for Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shenzhen" relating to an official visit he made to Southeast Asia.

A separate email from Christmas Eve in 2010 appears to show Mountbatten-Windsor sharing with Epstein what was described as a confidential briefing on investment opportunities linked to the reconstruction of Helmand province in Afghanistan.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, withdrew from royal duties in 2019 after his connection to Epstein became public. In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, an American who accused Epstein of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17.

Giuffre died last year, and her posthumous memoir includes several specific claims involving Andrew.

He also gave up his other royal titles, including the duke of York, amid growing allegations about his relationship with Epstein.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations, and the settlement included no admission of liability.