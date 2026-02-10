Boys ages 12, 13 stabbed at school in London

Two boys ages 12 and 13 were stabbed at a school in northwest London, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Kingsbury High School, in the Brent area, at about 12.40 pm (1240GMT) following reports of stabbing, the BBC reported.

According to the report, police have identified a suspect, also a teenage boy, after the stabbing that left two boys aged 12 and 13 wounded.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service, but their condition is not known.

An urgent search is underway for the suspect.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: "We want to reassure local students, parents and residents that we have deployed significant resources to the area and are doing everything we can to locate the suspect."