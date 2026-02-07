Russia claims it took control of settlement in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Russia claimed on Saturday that it took control of a settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

The country's Defense Ministry claimed in a statement on Telegram that its forces captured the village of Chuhunivka, situated in Kharkiv's northeastern Kupiansk district.

Chuhunivka is near the Russian-Ukrainian border, less than 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the village of Butyrki in Russia's Belgorod region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war, which will mark its fourth year later this month.





