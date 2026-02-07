More than 80 flood warnings issued in UK with more downpours forecast

More than 80 warnings of expected flooding are in place as relentless rain continues to soak the United Kingdom.



The Environment Agency (EA) has issued 91 flood warnings, mostly scattered across southern and south-western England and the East and West Midlands.



On Saturday morning, the EA also had 261 flood alerts in place, meaning flooding is possible, spanning much of England.



Meanwhile, Natural Resources Wales has 11 flood alerts in place.



Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service warned: "Due to heavy prolonged rainfall today the local levels at River Dene have risen to a state where flooding is imminent."



On Thursday, the Met Office announced that rain had fallen every day of 2026 in south-west England and South Wales.



Both have experienced a far wetter than average January, with 50% more rainfall than usual, the forecasters said.



Southern coastlines in the south-west will see blustery showers on Saturday and South Wales will also see heavy showers, forecasters said.



Sunday will bring showers and some sun, but more wet and windy conditions are to move in from the west at the start of next week.



Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "Friday's been a very soggy day across a good chunk of the country, cold wind continuing to feed in the cloud and the moisture across north-east England and eastern Scotland."

