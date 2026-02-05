Tusk arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv where he is due to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tusk's visit to Kyiv was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who greeted the Polish premier upon his arrival and described the visit as "important."

"Poland is a leader in supporting Ukraine, including energy assistance. We value this solidarity and our strategic partnership," Sybiha wrote on US social media company X.

He added that the Ukrainian side looked forward to an "impactful" visit and "meaningful" talks between Tusk and Zelenskyy.

Tusk announced earlier this week that he would arrive in Kyiv on a visit upon the invitation of the Ukrainian president.

"At this critical time, Ukraine cannot be left all alone," Tusk wrote on X Monday, as the war-torn country faces a state of emergency in its energy sector due to Russian strikes and extreme weather conditions amid winter.



