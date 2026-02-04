At least 15 die after Greek coastguard collision with migrant boat

At least 15 people have died following a collision between a Greek coastguard patrol vessel and a boat carrying migrants off the coast of the island of Chios, Greek authorities said late on Tuesday.



So far, 15 bodies have been recovered, all of them migrants, the region's deputy governor, Pantelis Vroulis, said on Greek television. Public broadcaster ERT reported that 25 people were taken to the island's hospital, including 11 children and two coastguard officers.



Greek media reported that dozens of people were aboard the migrant boat, which was travelling from Turkey towards Chios.



A coastguard patrol vessel intercepted the boat and ordered it to change course, after which the two vessels collided under circumstances that remain unclear, broadcaster Skai said. Several people fell into the sea.



There has been no official statement yet.



Injured people are being brought continuously to the port of Chios and transported to the island's hospital by emergency services.



The coastguard, supported by the Greek Air Force, launched a search-and-rescue operation, deploying helicopters equipped with thermal imaging equipment amid fears that people were still missing.



Smugglers regularly transport migrants from Turkey to Greek islands in the eastern Aegean. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, around 1,000 migrants have crossed from Turkey to these islands since the start of the year.



